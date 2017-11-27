Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos Boys Come Up Empty in Soccer Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.
Goalkeeper Nico Mackie turned away several Santa Paula shots, but the Dos Pueblos offense couldn’t generate a goal and the visiting Chargers dropped a 1-0 decision in their boys soccer season opener on Monday.
“It was a good first test for us,” DP coach Matt York said. “We played hard, with multiple people getting their first varsity experience.”
York said Mackie “had multiple tremendous saves” and Oscar Ferreira played well on top in the DP attack.
The Chargers (0-1) are back in action Friday at the two-day Cats & Hounds Tournament in Atascadero and Paso Robles.
