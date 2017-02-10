Dos Pueblos Boys Complete Undefeated Channel League Season in Overtime Thriller

Boys Basketball

For the first time since 2008, the Dos Pueblos boys basketball team owns the title of Channel League champions.

With a 64-60 overtime victory at Buena on Thursday, the Chargers (21-4, 8-0) ended a strong season with a bang, completing an undefeated schedule of league play.

Dos Pueblos held a 42-41 lead through three quarters, but Buena's Tito Mendez hit a three-pointer late to send the game to overtime.

The Charger defense stepped up in overtime, holding the Bulldogs to only two points.

Cyrus Wallace led the way with 20 points for Dos Pueblos, while Diego Riker and Dylan Shugart added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

"Cyrus, Diego, and Dylan really stepped up on offense and at the free throw line," explained Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. "Thomas (Jimenez) and Marcellous (Gossett) did a good job on the boards as well."

The Chargers will take their No. 4 ranking in Division 2A into CIF playoffs next week. The pairings will be determined this Sunday.

