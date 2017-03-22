Dos Pueblos Boys Defeat Nordhoff in Swimming

Swimming

Theo Velikov and Ben Cable won individual events and were part of winning relay teams for the Dos Pueblos boys swimming team in an 82-34 home win over Nordhoff on Wednesday.

Velkov captured the 200 IM in 2:00.87 and anchored the 400 free relay squad to victory. Will Oakley, Ethan Parrish, Jason Teng were the other members of the team.

Cable took the 50 free in 22.39 and swam with Matt Binckley, Dylan Elliott and Teng on the winning 200 medley relay.

Other winners for DP included Jack Mckenn in the 100 fly (1:01.44), Eric Lindheim-Marx in the 100 free (53.87) and Greg Robinson in the 100 breast (1:09.90).

The Chargers are 2-1 in dual meets.