Tennis
Dos Pueblos Boys Demolish Buena 18-0
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 11, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos boys tennis team was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday in an 18-0 home Channel League victory over Buena High.
Ryan Daniel swept in singles to lead the Chargers, who improved to 3-1 in league play and 6-5 overall.
"I was proud of the sportsmanship exhibited by both teams," said Dos Pueblos coach Liz French.
Dos Pueblos hosts San Marcos on Thursday.
