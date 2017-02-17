Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to San Luis Obispo in Playoff Opener

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team dropped their CIF Division-2 playoff opener 4-0 to San Luis Obispo High on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo (18-3-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime and held the 9-8-7 Chargers' offense in check the rest of the way to complete the shutout.

The Tigers have a knack for taking down local teams, as they defeated San Marcos 3-2 in last year's playoffs.

"Thank you to our seniors for a great season and being able to say they were Channel League runners-up," said Dos Pueblos head coach Matt York.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.