Dos Pueblos Boys, Girls Soccer Teams Fall to Buena

Soccer

Dos Pueblos gave up two goals in the last 10 minutes and suffered a 2-0 Channel League boys soccer defeat at Buena on Thursday.

"We battled tough for 70 minuets but conceded two in the final 10 minutes giving Buena the victory," said coach Matt York.

The Chargers fall to 5-7-3 on the season and 1-3-1 in league. They play San Marcos on Tuesday at home at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buena 1, Dos Pueblos 0

Dos Pueblos lost at home against Buena on Thursday night.

"As a team we need to execute our assignments and take advantage of the other team's mistakes," coach Seth Asuncion said. "Overall, the girls played great defense and fought till the very end."

DP (2-6-2, 1-3-1 in Channel League) plays at San Marcos on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Cate 4, Bishop Diego 2

The Cardinals led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Natani Earle and Kayla Stern. Claire Velez assisted on both goals.