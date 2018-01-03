Dos Pueblos Boys, Girls Soccer Teams Have Tough Day

Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team came out sluggish at Fillmore and dropped a 5-0 non-league decision on Wednesday.

"We got outplayed today by the home squad," DP coach Matt York said. "After falling behind with the first goal, we slept-walked through the next few minutes and allowed them to hit two additional goals, which gave them an almost insurmountable lead going into the break."

The Chargers suffered a blow when their team captain went down with an ankle early in the game.

"We never seemed to be able to recover mentally from that," York said.

Mark Sotelo scored for DP -- his first goal of the sason -- off the first assist by Jorge Gomez.

The Chargers (4-4-2) open Channel League play Friday at home against Buena at 5 p.m.

"We will work hard to get it fixed for Friday's opening match," said York

Next game date, time, vs whom, where Friday 5pm Home vs Buena

GIRLS SOCCER

Dos Pueblos suffered a 5-0 non-league girls soccer loss at Saugus on Wednesday.

"We had a slow start after the Thomas Fire evacuation, but we began to find our stride throughout the match," said DP coach Seth Asuncion. "The girls are prepared and focused for their first league match against Buena."

The Chargers (1-1-3) play at Buena on Friday at 6 p.m.

