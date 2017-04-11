Dos Pueblos Boys Golf Downs Buena

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team rode a strong performance from Zach Steinberger to a 396-416 Channel League victory over Buena on Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Club.
Steinberger took home medalist honors after shooting a 73 on the par-71 course.
Joseph Pigatti and Luke Vigna both also shot in the 70s for the Chargers, posting a 78 and 79, respectively.
The Chargers improved to 2-2 in league play and 8-5 overall. Dos Pueblos takes on Santa Barbara High at Glen Annie on Thursday.
Dos Pueblos: 396
Zach Steinberger 73
Joseph Pigatti 78
Luke Vigna 79
James Parsons 80
Matt Pigatti 86
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.