Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Beats Royal in Double Overtime

Lacrosse

Max McCeney scored the game winning goal in the second overtime, lifting the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over Royal on Wednesday night,

John Essig and Ethan Kahn each scored two goals for the Chargers (3-4).

"We got a huge game in goal by Garrett Foreman," DP coach Lucas Martinez said. "He made a point-blank save with two seconds left in regulation."

McCeney, a defenseman, scored the winning goal after picking off a Royal pass.

