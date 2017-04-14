Lacrosse
Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Edges Hart
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 14, 2017 | 8:23 p.m.
Ethan Kahn scored three goals and assisted on three others, leading Dos Pueblos to an 8-7 boys lacrosse win over Hart on Friday.
Sam Drew played a strong game in the midfield and John Essig had a goal and three assists, as the Chargers improved to 5-7.
"It was a very good back-and-forth game, with neither team ever opening a lead of more than two goals," said DP coach Lucas Martinez.
