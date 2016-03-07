Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Loses Season Opener

Lacrosse

A young Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team dropped its season opener at Simi Valley, 14-6, on Monday.

The senior-laden Pioneers dominated on face-offs and the ground-ball battle and used their advantage in possession to race to an 11-3 halftime lead.

Dos Pueblos, which has three seniors in its lineup, was paced by freshman attacker Ethan Kahn's three goals and sophomore Scott Appleby's two goals.

The Chargers are back in action Thursday at Royal.

