Dos Pueblos Boys Lose by Two Against St. Bonaventure

Boys Basketball

Kai Rojas of St. Bonaventure hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left and the Seraphs held on to beat Dos Pueblos, 52-50, in an opening-round game at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Wednesday.

Rojas scored 15 points and Mikey Hinkle had 13 points, four steals and four assists for St. Bonaventure.

Jaron Rillie dropped 20 points for Dos Pueblos and Andrew Guardino had 11 points.

“Kai Rojas led St. Bonaventure on both ends and Jaron did the same for us,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. “We had an opportunity to tie the game with six seconds left but missed the shot."

The Chargers (5-7) play Agoura on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.