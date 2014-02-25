Dos Pueblos Boys Open Tennis Season on the Upswing

The Chargers will travel to Thousand Oaks on Thursday. Way to go, Chargers!

For this first match, we appreciated the immense support from spectators, who included parents, our JV team and community people. At the end, we shook hands and shared cookies.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos swept, losing only four games to the Lions (0-1). Mason Casady and Andrew Tufenkian were the only pair who gave up no games in three rounds.

In singles, the DP Chargers (1-0) took only three sets from a deep singles lineup. Patrick Corpuz, recovering from a cold, fell behind in his second-round set against two-star recruit Daniel Sutman but fought his way back, one point at a time, to take the set at 7-5. Quinn Hensley also struggled in his second-round match vs. Zachary Denham but closed it at 6-4. Only Miles Baldwin breezed through his first round vs. Denham.

