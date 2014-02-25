Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Boys Open Tennis Season on the Upswing

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | February 25, 2014 | 7:08 p.m.

Under cool conditions Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team won their season opener against Oaks Christian, 12-6.

In singles, the DP Chargers (1-0) took only three sets from a deep singles lineup. Patrick Corpuz, recovering from a cold, fell behind in his second-round set against two-star recruit Daniel Sutman but fought his way back, one point at a time, to take the set at 7-5. Quinn Hensley also struggled in his second-round match vs. Zachary Denham but closed it at 6-4. Only Miles Baldwin breezed through his first round vs. Denham.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos swept, losing only four games to the Lions (0-1). Mason Casady and Andrew Tufenkian were the only pair who gave up no games in three rounds.

For this first match, we appreciated the immense support from spectators, who included parents, our JV team and community people. At the end, we shook hands and shared cookies.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Quinn Hensley 1-1
» Patrick Corpuz 1-1
» Miles Baldwin 1-2
» Dylan Zapata 0-1
» Mason Dochterman 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0
» Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 3-0
» Joshua Wang/Noah Gluschankoff 2-0
» Joshua Wang/Sanad Shabbar 1-0

Oaks Christian Singles

» Daniel Sutman 2-1
» Myles Webb 3-0
» Zachary Denham 1-2

Oaks Christian Doubles

» Andrew Tennant/Marius Jatulis 0-3
» Nick Gazzera/Nicklas Louie 0-3
» Sam Gazzera/Caleb Groen 0-1
» Sam Gazzera/Robert Crocker 0-2

The Chargers will travel to Thousand Oaks on Thursday. Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

