Dos Pueblos Boys Rewarded With a Playoff Bye; Santa Barbara, San Marcos Open at Home

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos drew a first-round bye while Santa Barbara High and San Marcos got home games when the CIF-Southern Section boys basketball playoff pairings were released Sunday.

The Channel League-champion Chargers (21-4) will await the winner of a first-round game between Mark Keppel and Saugus in the 2A Division. That second-round game will be Friday at Sovine Gym. Saugus was runner-up at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

First-round playoff action begins Wednesday, with six county teams drawing home games.

Santa Barbara (16-11, Channel League No. 2) makes its debut in the 1AA Division against St. John Bosco (17-11), the No. 3 team from the tough Trinity League. That league had three teams selected for the elite Open Division.

Santa Barbara was elevated to the 1AA Division after winning the 2A title last year, the school's first CIF boys basketball title since 1991.

San Marcos (19-8, Channel League No. 2) opens the 2AA playoffs against Mira Costa (13-13), an at-large team from the Bay League. Also in the division, St. Joseph (22-5, Pac 8 No. 2) is home against Burroughs-Burbank (13-13, Pacific League at-large).

Bishop Diego (14-8, Tri-Valley No. 2) hosts Nipomo (7-20, Los Padres No. 4) in a 4A Division opener. Santa Ynez (15-7, LPL No. 2) plays Oxnard-Pacifica (10-16, Pacific View No. 3) in the same division.

Cate (11-5, Frontier No. 3) is on the road at Encino-Westmark (14-11, Omega No. 2) in the Division 6 playoffs.

In the 3AA Division, Cabrillo (23-3), the champion of the Los Padres League, entertains Artesia (15-11, Suburban No. 4) and Righetti (13-13, Pac 8 at-large) travels to fourth seed La Serna (23-2, Del Rio No. 1).

Condor League-champion Providence (16-7) received a first-round bye in the 5A Division. The Patriots take the home court Friday against either Avalon or Newbury Park Adventist. Laguna Blanca (3-14, Condor No. 4) travels to Frontier League-champion Thacher (12-5) for a first-round game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.