Dos Pueblos Boys, San Marcos Girls Win Channel League Cross Country Titles

Cross Country

Dos Pueblos got a 1-2 finish from Joseph Pearlman and Nathaniel Getachew and captured the Channel League boys cross country title on Tuesday at River Park in Lompoc.

San Marcos won the girls title behind the first-place finish of Maddy Funk and five of her teammates placing in the top 10.

The Royals scored 24 points followed by Dos Pueblos (57), Santa Ynez (95), Lompoc (113), Cabrillo (113) and Santa Barbara (134).

The Charger boys won with 38 points. Cabrillo was second with 62 followed by San Marcos (69), Santa Barbara (72), Lompoc (119( and Santa Ynez (149).

Pearlman out-kicked his DP teammate Getachew and crossed the finish line in 15:47.57. Getachew ran 15:47.86.

Also finishing under 16 minutes was third-place Jake Ballantine of Santa Barbara in 15:59.41. Jacob Brown of Cabrillo was fourth (16:03.91) and Gregory Wuitschick of Lompoc took fifth (16:14.73).

DP coach Nash Jimenez said it was the team’s goal early on to win the league title.

“We decided during the summer that our goal was to win the league and, after a lot of hard work and dedication, they did it,” he said. "Peter Speier and Foster Young ran inspired races that really helped the team.”

Speier (16:38.10) and Foster (16:39.44) finished 9th and 10th, respectively.

Ballantine and AJ Reyes (6th in 16:20.43) of Santa Barbara qualified for CIF Prelims as individuals.

“The boys were three points shy of qualifying a full team,” coach Olivia Perdices said. “Colin Hurtado was 12th (16:47) and sophomore Collin Wells ran a personal best (17:14) for 20th.

"I can't say enough good things about this group of guys," she added. "They're all rookies after Jake and they put in everything they had for each other today. Jake and AJ had huge races and knew they were in, but immediately were asking about the team score. They were really more concerned about that than anything else.”

Funk, as she as all season in local meets, ran away from the field. She won in 18:20.99.

Santa Ynez junior Kiely West finished second in 18:57.74, Marie Diederichs of San Marcos was third (19:13.52), Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos came in fourth (19:24.49) and Camille Lubach of San Marcos placed fifth (19:37.92).

San Marcos’ other finishers that helped it win the title were Quiana Roderick (7th, 19:54.08), Lorena Guerrero (8th,19:57.03) and Louisa Zadeh (10th, 20:18.75).

Emmi Wyttenbach (20:11.14) came in ninth for Dos Pueblos.

“Josie Morales broke through her PR from last year and beat one of the Santa Ynez runners who came in ahead of her at the first league meet in September,” DP coach Micks Purnell said. “Emmi Wyttenbach redeemed herself from a poor race at County last week, and Maddie Choi, who missed the early part of the season nursing an injury, has returned in fine form and is scoring for the team.”

Elena Everest was Santa Barbara’s top finisher in 18th with a time of 21:33.

"This team has been growing all year,” Perdices said. “We had six rookies on the varsity today and return the whole team and all our top JVs. It's going to be fun to see what the future brings for them.”

Hanni Richter of Santa Ynez broke into the top 10 with a sixth-place finish in 19:42.63.

The CIF-SS Prelims are Nov. 9 in Riverside.