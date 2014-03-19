Dos Pueblos Boys Soar Over Eagles in 17-1 Tennis Victory

The Dos Pueblos Chargers hosted the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Wednesday for a boys' tennis match, and played solidly throughout for a 17-1 win.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin swept their five sets and shared identical scores of 6-4 against Derek Lakowske. In addition, Quinn Hensley took two sets, and Mason Dochterman the eighth set.

In doubles, we swept all nine, with Mason Casady and Joshua Wang losing only one game. Sanad Shabbar and Andrew Tufenkian gave up only two. Also, Greg Steigerwald won with two partners, Noah Gluschankoff and Kellen Roberts.

Again, I am proud of our team for staying in the points, not giving up and supporting each other. We also appreciated the numerous spectators who came out to cheer.

The Chargers improve to 8-0. We will head away to Cate on April 2, after spring break.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Patrick Corpuz 3-0

» Miles Baldwin 2-0

» Quinn Hensley 2-1

» Mason Dochterman 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0

» Greg Steigerwald/Noah Gluschankoff 2-0

» Greg Steigerwald/Kellen Roberts 1-0

» Sanad Shabbar/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0

Arroyo Grande Singles

» Derek Lakowske 1-2

» Canaan Lysobey 0-3

» Tyler Tencati 0-3

Arroyo Grande Doubles

» Jamieson O'Marr/Skyler Zirpolo 0-3

» Ryan Stier/Andrew Arcangel 0-3

» Alex Keck/Joseph Goryance 0-2

» Alex Keck/Karson Slocum 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.