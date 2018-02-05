Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Draws With Ventura, 2-2

Soccer

Dos Pueblos couldn't hold a two-goal lead and finished in a 2-2 draw at Ventura in a Channel League boys soccer game on Monday.

Oscar Ferreira and Robert Montalvo scored off Matthew Carlson assists for the DP goal. Ferreira finished a cross from Carlson and Montalvo scored off a corner kick.

Ventura rallied for two goals in the second half.

"We were able to put together our best all-around game for the past month," DP coach Matt York said. "I was really proud of the way our boys came back and challenged a tough Ventura squad."

Dos Pueblos (5-8-4, 1-4-2) hosts Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

