Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Falls in Hart Tournament Semifinals

Boys Soccer

The three-week layoff due to the Thomas Fire finally took its toll on the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team in the semifinals of the Hart Tournament.

A banged-up and fatigued Chargers team suffered a 4-1 loss against Hueneme.

"We started the game weary and with multiple people out after injuries sustained earlier in the tournament," said coach Matt York.

Michael Elbert scored off a crossing pass from Fernando Ochoa to tie the score at 1-1 in the 24th minute.

"We took the tie into halftime, but in the second half they really put us away by scoring three more goals," York said.

"I am really proud of our boys and the effort they showed throughout the tournament," he added. "Matt Carlson had another great day for us to finish a MVP performance for us over the weekend. Oscar Ferreira also was a significant contributor for us.

"We look forward to playing Fillmore in our final tuneup before we start our league play."

The Chargers are 4-3-2.

Earlier, Matt Carlson fed Oscar Ferreira for the game winner in a 4-3 decision over Simi Valley. The Chargers scored seconds after Simi Valley tied the score in the 63rd ninute.

Carlson played a strong game. He assisted on goal by Aldo Becerril and converted a penalty kick after Becerril was fouled in the box.

Elbert redirected Becerril's cross for DP's third goal of the game

Goalie Evan Stenberger made a big save in the 21st minute and stopped a point-blank shot in a one-on-one situation.