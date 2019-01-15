Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Goes on Scoring Rampage on New Home Turf

Boys Soccer

It might have been deemed a "soft opening" of the new turf field at Scott O'Leary Stadium, but there was nothing soft about the way the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team played in the first game at home.

The Chargers' offense was sizzling on a wet and chilly night, exploding for a 9-1 romp over Cabrillo.

Aldo Becerril opened the scoring in the third minute, taking a feed from CJ Rodriguez, who received a cross from Leo Rubio.

Becerril had two goals in the game.

In the 15th minute, Rubio beat his defener to the endline before playing the ball back to Mori Chiba for the finish.

Nine minutes later, Rodriguez played a through ball to Becerril for his second goal

In th 26th minte, Hayden Carlson worked the ball from left to right at the top of the 18-yard box before curling a shot past the goalkeeper for a 4-0 lead.

The Chargers struck again 30 seconds lager, with Jorge Gomez curling another shot beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Nate Lang finished a rebound of a Matheus Eriksen shot off the goalkeeper for a 6-0 advantage.

Cabrillo scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

Kaiser Kurexi, Scott Buie and Eric Ramirez scored second-half goals. Lang assisted on the first two.

Dos Pueblos is 3-2 in league and 12-6-2 overall, and plays Santa Barbara on Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Marcos.