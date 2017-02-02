Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Jumps On Ventura Early, Wins 3-1

Wyatt Babineau (13) of Dos Pueblos scores on a free kick for the Chargers’ third goal in the second half. Click to view larger
Wyatt Babineau (13) of Dos Pueblos scores on a free kick for the Chargers’ third goal in the second half. (Felipe Garcia photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.

Dos Pueblos won an important Channel League boys soccer game on Thursday, beating Ventura, 3-1, on the Cougars' field.

The result improves the Chargers to 3-2-1 (10 points) in league while Ventura falls to 3-2-2 (11 points).

Dos Pueblos jumped on Ventura for  two goals in the first 10 minutes. Freshman Osvaldo Becerril finished a pass from Calvin Schipper for the first goal and Oscar Garcia scored the second.

Wyatt Babineau made it 3-0 in the second half, scoring on a free kick. Ventura scored in the 78th minute.

The Chargers (8-6-7) next play first-place Santa Barbara on Tuesday at home at 5 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Oscar Garcia celebrates scoring go-ahead goal as teammates Wyatt Babineau, left, and Cristian Reyes Alonso rush to join him. Click to view larger
Oscar Garcia celebrates scoring go-ahead goal as teammates Wyatt Babineau, left, and Cristian Reyes Alonso rush to join him. (Felipe Garcia photo)

