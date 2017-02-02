Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Jumps On Ventura Early, Wins 3-1

Dos Pueblos won an important Channel League boys soccer game on Thursday, beating Ventura, 3-1, on the Cougars' field.

The result improves the Chargers to 3-2-1 (10 points) in league while Ventura falls to 3-2-2 (11 points).

Dos Pueblos jumped on Ventura for two goals in the first 10 minutes. Freshman Osvaldo Becerril finished a pass from Calvin Schipper for the first goal and Oscar Garcia scored the second.

Wyatt Babineau made it 3-0 in the second half, scoring on a free kick. Ventura scored in the 78th minute.

The Chargers (8-6-7) next play first-place Santa Barbara on Tuesday at home at 5 p.m.

