Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Lets Loose in 2nd Half at Buena

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos erupted for four goals in the second half and beat Buena 4-1 in a Channel League boys soccer match in Ventura on Friday.

The Chargers were trailing 1-0 before they went on a tear.

Two minutes after Buena scored, center back Calvin Schipper rose above the defense and finished a pass from Lucas Eilbacher to level the score. Wyatt Babineau gave DP the lead in the 65th minute as he slipped past Buena defenders in the box.

The third score was a golazo from Oscar Ferreira. He crushed a ball from 30-plus hard into the upper corner. Cristian Reyes finished the night with his own long-distance shot that elude a diving defender and kissed off the post.

Coach Matt York named Ferreira and midfielder Sam Roberts and as game MVPs.

The Chargers (7-5-7, 2-1-1) play at San Marcos on Thursday at 5 p.m.

