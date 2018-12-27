Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Ties Saugus at Hart Showcase

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos scored in the fifth minute, Saugus answered two minutes later and neither scored again, resulting in a 1-1 boys soccer draw in an opening game at the Hart Showcase in Newhall on Thursday.

Junior Nathan Lang earned a corner kick for the Chargers, and CJ Rodriguez hit the set piece hard across the goalmouth. The ball was deflected out and ended up at the feet of Mark Sotelo, who put it away in front of the net for a 1-0 DP lead.

Saugus struck on a 40-yard free kick that went over everyone's head and into the back of the net.

Dos Pueblos (7-5-2) is back in action at the Showcase on Friday.