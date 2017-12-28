Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Boys Soccer Wins Two at Hart Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2017 | 8:29 p.m.

Wyatt Babineau scored a beauty of a goal on a free kick, and the Dos Pueblos boys soccer team earned two victories in its return to action on Thursday at the Hart Tournament. 

The Chargers held off Hart 3-2 and blanked Bakersfield Centennial 3-0.

Babineau scored his highlight-reel goal against Centennial. It was a 25-yard free kick that went over the wall of players and dipped below the crossbar.

"The keeper had no chance; it was the stuff of video games," coach Matt York marveled.

Oscar Ferreira scored two goals in the win, and Robert Montalvo and Erick Ramirez recorded assists. Nico Mackie posted the shutout.

In the opener against Hart, DP overcame an early goal by the Indians as Osvaldo "Aldo" Becerril and Ferreira found the back of the net.

"Aldo's was a fine one-on-one finish with the goalie and Oscar's was a long serpentine run through multiple defenders, and he got a beautiful little touch from CIF Finalist football player Michael Elbert, who saw his first action of the season with us," said York.

Erick Ramirez gave the Chargers a 3-1 lead in the 47th minute after linking up with Matt Carlson and Becerril.

Hart battled back and cut the lead to 3-2 in the 53rd minute. The Indians pressed hard to get the equalizer, which led to a 13-0 advantage in corner kicks. 

But the DP defense held on in its first action since early December.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

