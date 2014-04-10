Dos Pueblos Boys Stay Focused in 16-2 Tennis Win Over Ventura

On Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team played under beach-like conditions at Ventura and won their league match, 16-2.
In singles, the Chargers took seven of nine sets. In doubles, we swept. Leading the way were Mason Casady and Joshua Wang, who gave up no games.
I am proud of our team for playing an efficient and focused match. We all appreciated the fine sportsmanship between the two teams and Coach Sepulveda's hospitality.
DP's record improves to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in league.
DP Singles
» Patrick Corpuz 2-0
» Miles Baldwin 3-0
» Quinn Hensley 1-1
» Mason Dochterman 1-0
» Dylan Zapata 0-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles
» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0
» Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 2-0
» Andrew Tufenkian/Kellen Roberts 1-0
» Noah Gluschankoff/Greg Steigerwald 1-0
» Sanad Shabbar/Greg Steigerwald 2-0
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.