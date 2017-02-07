Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:48 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Boys Take No. 8 Ranking Into Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2017 | 10:44 a.m.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Dos Pueblos remains No. 8 in the CIF-SS Division 2A boys basketball rankings. 

The Chargers (19-4, 6-0) play at red-hot Santa Barbara High (15-10, 4-2) on Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Channel League title outright. Santa Barbara is coming off a win against San Marcos, the No. 10 team in the 2AA Division.

Four county schools are ranked seventh in their respective divisions: St. Joseph (2AA), Cabrillo (3A), Providence (5A) and Cate (Division 6).

DIVISION 2AA

1  Colony

2  Windward

3  Villa Park

4  Buena Park

5  Cajon

6  Mission Prep

7  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

8  Highland

9  Camarillo

10  San Marcos

11  Northwood

12  Westlake

13  Los Osos

14  Upland

15  Crescenta Valley

16  Cypress

DIVISION 2A

1  Heritage Christian

2  Oxnard

3  Capistrano Valley

4  Knight

5  Vista Murrieta

6  Claremont

7  Rancho Christian

8  Dos Pueblos

9  Muir

10  La Salle

11  Valley Christian/Cerritos

12  Saugus

13  Sunny Hills

14  Aliso Niguel

15  Summit

16  Leuzinger 

DIVISION 3A

1  Hesperia

2  St. Paul

3  St. Anthony

4  Oak Hills

5  Adelanto

6  Twentynine Palms

7  Cabrillo/Lompoc

8  San Dimas

9  Paraclete

10  Temescal Canyon

11  San Bernardino

12  Atascadero

13  Centennial/Compton

14  Arroyo Grande

15  Palos Verdes

16  St. Bonaventure 

DIVISION 4A

1  Notre Dame/Riverside

2  Pacific

3  Shalhevet

4  St. Margaret's

T5 Poly/Pasadena

T5 Milken Community

7  Heritage

8  Sage Hill

9  Mary Star of the Sea

10  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

11  Santa Ynez

12  Salesian

13  Santa Maria

14  Bishop Diego

15  Lancaster

16  Yeshiva

DIVISION 5A

1  Coast Union

2  Apple Valley Christian

3  Desert Christian Academy

4  Sherman Indian

5  Acad. Careers & Exploration

6  Thacher

7  Providence/Santa Barbara

8  Piliblos

9  Faith Baptist

10  AGBU/Canoga Park

11  Southlands Christian

T12 AGBU/Pasadena

T12 de Toledo

14  San Jacinto Valley Academy

15  New Roads

T16 Calvary Chapel/Downey

T16 California Military

DIVISION 6

1  Carnegie

2  Pacifica Christian/Orange County

T3 Upland Christian

T3 Foothill Technology

5  Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica

6  Immanuel Christian

7  Cate

8  Desert Christian/Lancaster

9  Cuyama Valley

10  Vasquez

11  Shandon

12  Mesa Grande Academy

13  Bethel Christian/Riverside

14  Redlands Adventist

15  Mesrobian

16  Valley Christian/Santa Maria 

