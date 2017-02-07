Dos Pueblos Boys Take No. 8 Ranking Into Santa Barbara

Entering the final week of the regular season, Dos Pueblos remains No. 8 in the CIF-SS Division 2A boys basketball rankings.
The Chargers (19-4, 6-0) play at red-hot Santa Barbara High (15-10, 4-2) on Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Channel League title outright. Santa Barbara is coming off a win against San Marcos, the No. 10 team in the 2AA Division.
Four county schools are ranked seventh in their respective divisions: St. Joseph (2AA), Cabrillo (3A), Providence (5A) and Cate (Division 6).
DIVISION 2AA
1 Colony
2 Windward
3 Villa Park
4 Buena Park
5 Cajon
6 Mission Prep
7 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
8 Highland
9 Camarillo
10 San Marcos
11 Northwood
12 Westlake
13 Los Osos
14 Upland
15 Crescenta Valley
16 Cypress
DIVISION 2A
1 Heritage Christian
2 Oxnard
3 Capistrano Valley
4 Knight
5 Vista Murrieta
6 Claremont
7 Rancho Christian
8 Dos Pueblos
9 Muir
10 La Salle
11 Valley Christian/Cerritos
12 Saugus
13 Sunny Hills
14 Aliso Niguel
15 Summit
16 Leuzinger
DIVISION 3A
1 Hesperia
2 St. Paul
3 St. Anthony
4 Oak Hills
5 Adelanto
6 Twentynine Palms
7 Cabrillo/Lompoc
8 San Dimas
9 Paraclete
10 Temescal Canyon
11 San Bernardino
12 Atascadero
13 Centennial/Compton
14 Arroyo Grande
15 Palos Verdes
16 St. Bonaventure
DIVISION 4A
1 Notre Dame/Riverside
2 Pacific
3 Shalhevet
4 St. Margaret's
T5 Poly/Pasadena
T5 Milken Community
7 Heritage
8 Sage Hill
9 Mary Star of the Sea
10 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
11 Santa Ynez
12 Salesian
13 Santa Maria
14 Bishop Diego
15 Lancaster
16 Yeshiva
DIVISION 5A
1 Coast Union
2 Apple Valley Christian
3 Desert Christian Academy
4 Sherman Indian
5 Acad. Careers & Exploration
6 Thacher
7 Providence/Santa Barbara
8 Piliblos
9 Faith Baptist
10 AGBU/Canoga Park
11 Southlands Christian
T12 AGBU/Pasadena
T12 de Toledo
14 San Jacinto Valley Academy
15 New Roads
T16 Calvary Chapel/Downey
T16 California Military
DIVISION 6
1 Carnegie
2 Pacifica Christian/Orange County
T3 Upland Christian
T3 Foothill Technology
5 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica
6 Immanuel Christian
7 Cate
8 Desert Christian/Lancaster
9 Cuyama Valley
10 Vasquez
11 Shandon
12 Mesa Grande Academy
13 Bethel Christian/Riverside
14 Redlands Adventist
15 Mesrobian
16 Valley Christian/Santa Maria