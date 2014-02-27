Dos Pueblos Boys Score Big Tennis Win Over Thousand Oaks

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team beat the rain and headed south Thursday to Thousand Oaks, admiring the surfers on the big waves along the Rincon. The sunshine disappeared quickly, and we played under cool conditions. Nonetheless, we warmed up the courts well.

The Lancers (0-1) and Chargers (2-0) have played each other for well more than a decade, and the wins and losses flip back and forth. Last season, we lost close at 8-10. This season, we snatched the win in a 16-2 contest.

In singles, we took seven sets. Although still coughing and sneezing, Patrick Corpuz buckled down to sweep his singles and gave up only two games. The match of the day belonged to Miles Baldwin (2-star recruit), our freshman, who faced off against Jayden Silpachai (3-star recruit). Miles explained that he needed to stay consistent and calm in the intense and long battle. That he did, and defeated Silpachai 6-4. He joined Corpuz in sweeping his singles, and gave up no more games.

Mason Dochterman, another freshman, snagged our seventh set and his first varsity win.

In doubles, the Chargers swept all nine sets. Leading the way were Mason Casady and Joshua Wang, who gave up only two games.

We appreciate Coach Assorson's hospitality and the parents who came to support us.

Next up for the Chargers is away to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday. Way to go, Chargers!

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Quinn Hensley 0-2; Mason Dochterman 1-0; Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Miles Baldwin 3-0

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 2-0; Dylan Zapata/Sanad Shabbar 1-0

» Thousand Oaks Singles: Jayden Silpachai 1-2; Bernard Moon 1-2; Jed McGuigan 0-1; Ryan Brown 0-2.

» Thousand Oaks Doubles: Zach Ackerman/George McGuigan 0-3; Kyle Vanlandingham/Neil Reed 0-3; Daniel Velarde/Wes Couture 0-2; Karvin Rodrigo/Brian Lee 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.