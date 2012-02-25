Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Captures 14-4 Win at Cate

The Dos Pueblos High boys’ tennis team opened with a strong finish in its nonleague contest with Cate on the road. Fiery, focused and fearless, the Chargers came to play. Even the pristine and idyllic surroundings of Cate’s campus in the Carpinteria foothills did not distract.

Our freshmen showed hardly any nerves. We swept the doubles and lost only 11 games to the Rams. In singles, freshman Patrick Corpuz (a two-star recruit) managed to snag three games from Blake Mackall (a three-star recruit), regrouped and dispatched the next two players.

On the other end was senior Sean Handley, who also captured two sets. In the last set of the day, when daylight and fatigue can be factors, Handley displayed great shotmaking and prevailed against Austin Lokre.

Both teams exhibited fine performances and great sportsmanship.

Next up for the Chargers is an away match at Oxnard on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos record: 1-0

Cate record: 0-1

Score:14-4

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Patrick Corpuz 2-1

Joshua Wang 1-2

Sean Handley 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0

Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-0

Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Cate Singles:

Blake Mackall 3-0

Austin Lokre 1-2

Johnny Lowe 0-3

Cate Doubles:

Jack Hoover/Thys Northup 0-3

Brendan Lokre/Parker Gribb 0-3

Will Palmerans/Kel Mitchel 0-1

Abay Singh/Mike Revord 0-2