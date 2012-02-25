Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Captures 14-4 Win at Cate

Chargers use doubles sweep to power past Rams in nonleague contest

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High Boys' Tennis | February 25, 2012 | 1:58 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High boys’ tennis team opened with a strong finish in its nonleague contest with Cate on the road. Fiery, focused and fearless, the Chargers came to play. Even the pristine and idyllic surroundings of Cate’s campus in the Carpinteria foothills did not distract.

Our freshmen showed hardly any nerves. We swept the doubles and lost only 11 games to the Rams. In singles, freshman Patrick Corpuz (a two-star recruit) managed to snag three games from Blake Mackall (a three-star recruit), regrouped and dispatched the next two players.

On the other end was senior Sean Handley, who also captured two sets. In the last set of the day, when daylight and fatigue can be factors, Handley displayed great shotmaking and prevailed against Austin Lokre.

Both teams exhibited fine performances and great sportsmanship.

Next up for the Chargers is an away match at Oxnard on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos record: 1-0
Cate record: 0-1

Score:14-4

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Patrick Corpuz 2-1
Joshua Wang 1-2
Sean Handley 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0
Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-0
Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Cate Singles:
Blake Mackall 3-0
Austin Lokre 1-2
Johnny Lowe 0-3

Cate Doubles:
Jack Hoover/Thys Northup 0-3
Brendan Lokre/Parker Gribb 0-3
Will Palmerans/Kel Mitchel 0-1
Abay Singh/Mike Revord 0-2

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 