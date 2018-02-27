Dos Pueblos Boys Tennis Knocks Off Westlake in Opener

Tennis

Dos Pueblos defeated Westlake in boys tennis for the first time in six years, taking an 10-8 season-opening victory on Tuesday.

In this first match of the season, each player stepped up his game, such that we swept doubles and took one set in singles," said coach Liz Frech.

The team of Pratik Gupta and Alex Oaten lost only six games in sweeping their three sets.

Christian Hodosy and Andrew DeAlba, as well as Aaron Juan with two partners, Chris Schniepp and Dyllan Huhyn, also played efficiently," said Frech.

The Chargers next play at Campbell Hall on Thursday.