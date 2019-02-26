Dos Pueblos Boys Tennis Opens Season With Win Over Santa Ynez

Dos Pueblos opened its boys tennis season with a 16-2 win over Santa Ynez in the first Channel League match of the year on Tuesday.
The Chargers didn't drop a set in singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Hugh Sutherland and Chris Schniepp won 7-5, 6-0, 6-0.
Dos Pueblos
Singles
1 Alex Oaten 6-1, 6-0
2. Will Steinberg 6-0,6-1
3. Ryan Belkin 6-1,6-0
Substitutes
1. Andrew Choi 6-3
2. Daniel Truong 6-3
3. Andy Yang 7-6 (4)
Doubles
1. Pratik Gupta and Aaron Juan 3-6, 6-0, 6-0
2. Hugh Sutherland and Chris Schniepp 7-5, 6-0, 6-0
3.Hayden Carlson and Nikhil Gupta 2-6, 6-0, 6-0