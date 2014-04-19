Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Pounds Buena but Falls to Mira Costa

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 19, 2014 | 10:05 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High Chargers played an efficient and focused Channel League match in their 17-1 rout of Buena on Thursday.

We used 15 players. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved to 29-1. In singles, we had Patrick Corpuz, Miles Baldwin, Mason Dochterman, Quinn Hensley, Dylan Zapata, Sanad Shabbar and Kellen Roberts.

In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved to 29-1. Greg Steigerwald partnered with Ankush Khemani and Jeffrey McDaniel to sweep, and Andrew Tufenkian partnered with Noah Gluschankoff and Ryan O’Gorman to sweep.

We had only one mishap: Sanad hurt his knee in his singles’ match and had to limp off. He finished his match and iced up.

The sportsmanship between the two teams was outstanding. Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, Dos Pueblos’ overall record is 12-1 and 5-1 Channel League.

The next day, Dos Pueblos fell to Mira Costa, 11-7. The match was very tough all the way around, as well as quite lengthy (nearly three hours). I am proud of our team for battling tough to the end.

In singles, we took only one set, thanks to Patrick Corpuz. He lost a long and close match against the No. 1 Alex Gaal and had to regroup. Sometimes, it takes a set to regroup.

In doubles, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang continued their sweep and improved to 32-1. Greg Steigerwald and Ankush Khemani took one set, after losing two long sets. Then, Miles Baldwin and Andrew Tufenkian took two sets, after losing narrowly the first set.

Although tough to endure losses, we learn from them. Playing high-caliber teams helps us improve our tennis.

Sportsmanship prevailed and the two teams (including coaches and parents) went to dinner together at Ming Dynasty.

With the loss, the Chargers dropped to 12-2 overall.

On Monday, Dos Pueblos hosts Campbell Hall at 3 p.m.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

