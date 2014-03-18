Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Stays Undefeated with Win Over San Marcos

Under warm and quite breezy conditions Tuesday, plus sneezy with allergies, the Dos Pueblos Chargers battled the San Marcos Royals in a tight boys' tennis contest at home and won 14-4.

In singles, Patrick Corpuz came the closest in even touching Kento Perera in falling 5-7. Nonetheless, Patrick, Miles Baldwin and Quinn Hensley took the other six sets handily.

In doubles, we started off a little slowly on some courts, then settled down after that. We snagged eight of nine sets in doubles. Mason Casady and Joshua Wang swept along with Greg Steigerwald and Andrew Tufenkian, who recovered from deficits to sweep. Noah Gluschankoff and Ankush Khemani took the last two sets in doubles.

I am definitely proud of the focus and perseverance of our players. We appreciate the sportsmanship, plus the numerous spectators who came to cheer for the teams.

The Chargers improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Channel League. Way to go, Chargers!

We host Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Quinn Hensley 1-1

» Patrick Corpuz 2-1

» Miles Baldwin 2-1

» Mason Dochterman 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0

» Noah Gluschankoff/Ankush Khemani 2-1

» Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0

San Marcos Singles

» Kento Perera 3-0

» Nicolas Leeds 0-2

» Cody Krueger 0-3

» Mathis McComb 0-1

San Marcos Doubles

» Owen Lincoln/Travis Smelley 1-2

» Daniel Coulson/Matthew Lockwood 0-3

» Christo Anderson/Oliver Piltch 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.