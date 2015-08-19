Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:40 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Holds Memorable Mix-And-Match Tournament

By Elizabeth Frech for Dos Pueblos Boys' Tennis | August 19, 2015 | 11:49 a.m.

At the Dos Pueblos High School tennis courts Sunday, Aug. 9, community players, supporters, the team and its coaches joined together in another successful Mix-and-Match Doubles Tournament, a fundraiser the boys’ tennis team holds annually. 

Participants included men and women from various inter-club teams as well as alumni and members of the current team.

The fundraiser garnered generous donations, even from people who could not attend the event, including Yogurtland (Amanda Oh and family). 

Before the tournament started, the organizers offered pastries and Starbuck’s coffee then sent players to warm up with instructors. 

This year's event honored a group of Charger fans, affectionately called, the “Grumpy Old Men,” from Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, who followed the team for well over a decade. 

Every court saw competitive, intense  matches, and each heard a lot of laughter.

The tournament finished with lunch from Subway and two exhibition doubles matches with Katie Yang and K.C. Egger  (Channel League Doubles’ Winners and Finalists) and Vincent Villano and Miles Baldwin (Channel League Doubles’ Winner and Semi-Finalist) playing on one court and Mason Dochterman and Andrew Tufenkian (alumni) and Jeff Villano and Chris DeVaux on the neighboring court.   

Court photographer, Limar Delicano, captured many action shots throughout the tournament.

The following instructors contributed time or prizes to this event: Jeff Villano, Ferenc Hodosy, Alexei Prilepine, Chris DeVaux, Jake Nelson, Pete Kirkwood, Ross Skinner and Ricky Echanique.

— Elizabeth Frech thanks all involved for making a memorable event and says "Way to go, Chargers!"

 
