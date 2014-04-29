Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:42 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team the Co-Champions of Channel League

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 29, 2014 | 7:28 p.m.

The journey has taken 39 years, and Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team is now the co-champions of the Channel League with Santa Barbara.

The Chargers beat Ventura on Tuesday, 17-1.

As Patrick Corpuz did in the first match against Santa Barbara, he did likewise with Ventura and took the 10th set.

The team remained subdued as we watched the remaining matches and afterward. We have one more match on the schedule — a non-league match away at Westlake on Wednesday.

I am proud of this team for its incredible efforts over time, and especially this season, and appreciate its immense trust. It took all of us to get here. As John Wooden said, "Little things make the big things happen."

In singles, we took eight of nine sets. In doubles we swept. Also, Mason Casady and Joshua Wang improved to 44-1.

Sportsmanship was quite evident. Support went both ways. At the end, we shook hands and shared cookies.

Dos Pueblos improves to 16-2 overall and 7-1 in Channel League.

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Patrick Corpuz 2-0; Miles Baldwin 2-0; Quinn Hensley 2-0; Mason Dochterman 1-0; Dylan Zapata 1-0; Michael Soto 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Greg Steigerwald 2-0; Andrew Tufenkian/Noah Gluschankoff 2-0; Tufenkian/Sanad Shabbar 1-0; Eddie Park/Kellen Roberts 1-0

» Ventura Singles — Won Jong 1-2; Salem Ozaki 0-3; Ira Sehati 0-3

» Ventura Doubles — Zack Scurrah/Stephen Russell 0-3; Dylan Undseth/Dylan Hubert 0-3; Daniel Castrol/Isaiah Brown 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

