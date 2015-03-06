Dos Pueblos Boys Tennis Team Loses to Westlake

Advice

Under unseasonably warm skies Friday, the Dos Pueblos High School Chargers fell short in their three-hour nonleague boys tennis battle against Westlake at home, losing 4-14.

Westlake brought their five-stars (Brandon Lam and Cody Lin) and four-star (Andrew Whitehouse) in singles.

Last year, almost all of our points came in doubles. This year was the same.

Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin swept 62, 62, and 61. The other set came from Quinn Hensley and Vincent Villano. We had other close sets in doubles as well.

Overall, it was a fine match, where the Chargers fought to the end.

I am proud of our team for how tough they stayed throughout the match. The camaderie and support from the audience were immense.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.