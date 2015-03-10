Boys Tennis; Dos Pueblos Opens League Play with Win Over Ventura

The Dos Pueblos Chargers hosted the Ventura Cougars on Tuesday in their first league boys tennis match, and won 13-5, sweeping the doubles and taking four sets in singles.
Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship. We appreciated the spectators (JV team, family and friends) who came out to support the team.
Dos Pueblos' record improves to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league. Ventura is 5-2 overall and 0-1 in league.
Dos Pueblos Singles
Miles Baldwin 2-0
Ryan Hodosy 1-0
Garret Foreman 1-2
Christian Hodosy 0-3
Dos Pueblos Doubles
Quinn Hensley/Vincent Villano 3-0
Bryce Ambrose/Mason Dochterman 2-0
Bryce Ambrose/Ryan Mintzer 1-0
Chris Lane/Ameet Braganza 2-0
Chris Lane/Jason Lee 1-0
Ventura Singles
Nolan Rucker 2-1
Salem Ozaki 1-2
Won Jong 2-1
Ventura Doubles
Liam Moran/Adam Stefany 0-3
Blake Kasting/Conner Rucker 0-3
Nick Lecenski/Daniel Brackett 0-2
Ira Sehati/Dylan Herbert 0-1
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.