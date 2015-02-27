Dos Pueblos Boys Varsity Tennis Team Wins First Match of Season



In Thursday's boys varsity tennis season opener, the Dos Pueblos Chargers celebrated a nice win, 10-8, versus the visiting Thousand Oaks Lancers.

The focus and mental toughness were quite apparent on all of the courts.

In singles, we got three sets, thanks to Patrick Corpuz, who made use of his rocket serves to sweep in commanding fashion, giving up only four games.

Quinn Hensley was the last to finish and had three long sets. Unfortunately, the sets did not go his way; nonetheless, he kept his audience captivated with the long rallies.

Also showing good efforts in singles were Ryan Daniel, Christian Hodosy and Ryan Hodosy.

In doubles, the Chargers took seven of nine sets. The team of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano played efficiently and powerfully, allowing only three games in their sweep. Mason Dochterman and Bryce Ambrose moved brilliantly and also snagged three; and Garret Foreman and Chris Lane took one, using a variety of unusual shot selections. Also, Ameet Braganza and Ryan O'Gorman played an intense match in the third round.

We coaches are very proud of the team's performance in their first match of the season. We appreciate the wonderful group of spectators — family, friends and members from the JV team. Way to go, Chargers!

Next up for the Chargers is a road trip to play Campbell Hall next Thursday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.