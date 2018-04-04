Dos Pueblos Boys Water Polo Gets Pushed by Santa Ynez

Water Polo

Add Santa Ynez to the mix of tough Channel League opponents for the Dos Pueblos boys water polo next year.

The Chargers got a preview Tuesday of how hard the Pirates play.

DP needed a five-goal run between the third and fourth periods to open up a lead against the stubborn Pirates and then held on in the final minutes for a 10-8 victory before a nice crowd at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Boosted by a group of vocal fans, Santa Ynez staged a late rally that made DP nervous. Keller Haws and Connor Hiatt scored goals to pull the Pirates within two. They got the ball back and looked to get it inside, but Matt Binkley made a clutch steal to thwart the comeback.

Senior Jason Teng scored four goals to lead DP (4-2), Sammy Arshadi added three and Alex Reilly had two goals and two assists.

Haws, Hiatt and Nolan Morrison each scored two goals for Santa Ynez, which led 6-5 in the third period before DP erupted for five unanswered goals. Arshadi, Ethan Parrish and Teng scored at the end of the period and Teng and Reilly scored in the fourth to build a 10-5 advantage.

"Santa Ynez plays a chaotic style and it gave us trouble," DP coach Connor Levoff said.

Santa Ynez will join the Channel League along with Cabrillo and Lompoc in the Fall of 2018.

"We picked them up this year to try and get ready for next year," Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski said of playing Dos Pueblos. "Our guys have been working hard. We have some guys who play with 805 and Premier (water polo clubs) with some of these kids. It was a fun match-up. They're a great team and I'm glad we could hang with them.

"Wish it went the other way, but it was a good game either way."

Missed opportunities on power plays and on fast breaks came back to haunt the Pirates. "That was three goals right there," said Kalkowski.

The Pirates came into the game tied for third in the CIF-SS Division 4 rankings. Dos Pueblos is second in Division 2.

Kalkowski said playing in games like Tuesday's will help his team challenge for a Division 4 title.

"We have a game at San Marcos late in the season, so that will help out. That'll prepare us for other bigger opponents," he said. "A lot of the teams in our division are so far down south we're not going to see them very much. So, when we play high-level, high-caliber teams around here, it's just going to help us a little bit more."

