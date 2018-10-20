Dos Pueblos Boys Win Division 3 Race at Mt. SAC Invitational

Cross Country

The Dos Pueblos boys cross country team placed second in its Division 3 race at the Mt. San Antonio Invitational on Friday.

The Chargers edged South Pasadena by one point, 93-94.

Joseph Pearlman and Nathaniel Getachew finished second and third with times of 16:10 and 16:11 over the hilly 3-mile course. Brayden McLaughlin of Sacramento-Del Oro won in 15:40.

The Chargers other finishers were Henry Urschel in 28th place (17:13), Peter Speier in 31st (17:20) and Foster Young in 32nd (17:21).

"This was a great showing by our boys before we head to County Championships and the final Channel League meet," said coach Nash Jimenez.

The DP girls came in sixth place in their race. Josie Morales was the top finisher in 20th place with a time of 20:39.

Emmi Wyttenbach came in 25th (21:03) and Molly Gans was 30th (21:24). Zoe Geller (63rd, 23:10) and Tenley Jones (71st, 23:33) rounded out the Chargers' scoring.

DP will next competed at the Santa Barbara Country Championships on Wednesday at Lompoc River Park.