Dos Pueblos Breaks Into Top 10 in CIF-SS Division 5 Football Poll

CIF Polls

Carpinteria moved up to No. 2 and Dos Pueblos cracked the top 10 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section division football polls.

The 3-1 Chargers are ranked No. 9 in Division 5. They return to action after a bye week and face a high-scoring Righetti team in an intersectional clash in Santa Maria. Righetti (4-1) is now in the Central Section.

11-MAN FOOTBALL POLLS

Carpinteria (4-1, 1-0), winners of three straight, is second ranked in Division 12. The Warriors face a tough challenge on Friday, playing Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game. The Vikings (1-4, 1-0) rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat Malibu 41-17 in a league opener last week.

Carpinteria opened league with a 27-14 win over Fillmore.

Unranked Bishop Diego (3-2) travels to San Juan Capistrano to play Division 6 third-ranked St. Margaret’s (4-1).

In 8-man football, Cate is No. 6 and Laguna Blanca No. 10 in the Division 1 poll.

In boys water polo, Dos Pueblos is ranked 13th in the combined Division 1-2 poll. San Marcos is third and Santa Barbara fourth in Division 3.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.