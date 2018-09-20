Dos Pueblos Breezes to Tennis Win at Cabrillo

Tennis

Dos Pueblos won all nine doubles sets in a 12-6 girls tennis win over Cabrillo in a Channel League match on Thursday.

It was the seventh straight win for the Chargers.

The No. 1 team of Neve Greenwald/Danya Belkin lost only one game on the day, while No. 2 Mia Chou/Alessa Somer swept their sets 6-0. The third team of Anjali Thakrar/Cami Chou won 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

Annie Fields, Kiersten Maxwell and Karina Aghayan each one one singles set.

"It was great playing another new opponent in our league today," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "The girls battled the wind and various playing styles and showed great teamwork."

Dos Pueblos (7-0, 3-0) plays host to San Marcos on Tuesday.