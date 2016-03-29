Dos Pueblos’ Camila Casanueva Earns All-CIF Basketball Honors

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos junior point guard Camila Casanueva has been chosen to the All-CIF Girls Basketball Team in Division 2A.

Casanueva led the Chargers to the division quarterfinals and a 17-7 record. A good outside shooter and fearless competitor, she averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Two county players were named to the Division 3A team and another was picked to the 4AA squad. Righetti junior Danita Estorga and and Cabrillo senior Devan McCune earned All-CIF 3A honors. The 6-1 Estorga averaged 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the 22-5 Warriors.

McCune led Cabrillo to a 19-6 record. The guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

Cheyenne Marmolejo, a three-sport athlete at Lompoc, led the Braves basketball team to a 22-7 record. She averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM, DIVISION 2A

(Presented by the LA84 Foundation)



Players of the Year – Dalis Jones, Norco (12) & Naomi Yim, Norco (10)

Coach of the Year – Rick Thompson, Norco

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Emily Cangelosi 11 Agoura

Camila Casanueva 11 Dos Pueblos

Tianna Eaton 11 Rowland

Nicola Furumoto 10 Canyon/Anaheim

Julia Iman 10 Temescal Canyon

Natalie Ruhl 12 Redlands East Valley

Bridgette Smith 12 Rio Mesa

Mone’t Ward 12 Mayfair

DIVISION 3A

Player of the Year – Tylen Price, Antelope Valley (12)

Coach of the Year – Deon Price, Antelope Valley

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Tyler Smith 11 Antelope Valley

Zoe Williams 11 La Canada

Kristina Kurdoghlian 11 La Canada

Natalia Bruening 12 Corona del Mar

Krista Anderson 12 Corona del Mar

Danita Estorga 11 Righetti

Brooke Scott 11 Leuzinger

Devan McCune 12 Cabrillo/Lompoc

Kristen Kafkaloff 12 South Pasadena

DIVISION 4AA

Players of the Year – Na’lon Smith, St. Paul (11)

Coach of the Year – Robert Miller, St. Paul

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Adriana Gonzalez 12 St. Paul

MacKenzie Barnes 12 Duarte

Patricia Morris 10 Duarte

Camille Lira 11 Rosary

Cheyenne Marmolejo 11 Lompoc

Paige Endo 12 El Segundo

Michaela Keefe 12 Marymount

Molly Tomlin 12 St. Monica

Mariah Sierra 12 Covina