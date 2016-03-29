Dos Pueblos’ Camila Casanueva Earns All-CIF Basketball Honors

Dos Pueblos junior point guard Camila Casanueva has been chosen to the All-CIF Girls Basketball Team in Division 2A.
Casanueva led the Chargers to the division quarterfinals and a 17-7 record. A good outside shooter and fearless competitor, she averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.
Two county players were named to the Division 3A team and another was picked to the 4AA squad. Righetti junior Danita Estorga and and Cabrillo senior Devan McCune earned All-CIF 3A honors. The 6-1 Estorga averaged 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the 22-5 Warriors.
McCune led Cabrillo to a 19-6 record. The guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals.
Cheyenne Marmolejo, a three-sport athlete at Lompoc, led the Braves basketball team to a 22-7 record. She averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA
2015-16 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM, DIVISION 2A
(Presented by the LA84 Foundation)
Players of the Year – Dalis Jones, Norco (12) & Naomi Yim, Norco (10)
Coach of the Year – Rick Thompson, Norco
PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL
Emily Cangelosi 11 Agoura
Camila Casanueva 11 Dos Pueblos
Tianna Eaton 11 Rowland
Nicola Furumoto 10 Canyon/Anaheim
Julia Iman 10 Temescal Canyon
Natalie Ruhl 12 Redlands East Valley
Bridgette Smith 12 Rio Mesa
Mone’t Ward 12 Mayfair
DIVISION 3A
Player of the Year – Tylen Price, Antelope Valley (12)
Coach of the Year – Deon Price, Antelope Valley
PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL
Tyler Smith 11 Antelope Valley
Zoe Williams 11 La Canada
Kristina Kurdoghlian 11 La Canada
Natalia Bruening 12 Corona del Mar
Krista Anderson 12 Corona del Mar
Danita Estorga 11 Righetti
Brooke Scott 11 Leuzinger
Devan McCune 12 Cabrillo/Lompoc
Kristen Kafkaloff 12 South Pasadena
DIVISION 4AA
Players of the Year – Na’lon Smith, St. Paul (11)
Coach of the Year – Robert Miller, St. Paul
PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL
Adriana Gonzalez 12 St. Paul
MacKenzie Barnes 12 Duarte
Patricia Morris 10 Duarte
Camille Lira 11 Rosary
Cheyenne Marmolejo 11 Lompoc
Paige Endo 12 El Segundo
Michaela Keefe 12 Marymount
Molly Tomlin 12 St. Monica
Mariah Sierra 12 Covina