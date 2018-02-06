Dos Pueblos Can’t Contain Ventura’s Michael Davidson, Falls 61-51

Boys Basketball

Michael Davidson scored 17 of his 33 points in the third quarter, helping Ventura pull away from Dos Pueblos, 61-51, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Tuesday.

"He ended up being the difference," DP coach Joe Zamora said of the 6-foot-5 Davidson.

Cyrus Wallace and Jake Enrico each scored 13 points to lead Dos Pueblos (12-11, 0-7).

"I was happy with the fact our players didn’t quit and fought to the end," Zamora said. "We had some missed layups and turnovers that cost us on some of our posssessions.

"I thought we did a better job rebounding tonight and I’m looking forward to seeing us take that into our game Thursday against Santa Barbara."

