Dos Pueblos Can’t Find Equalizer, Lose to Channel Islands, 2-1

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos put heavy pressure on Channel Islands to score an equalizing goal, but the Raiders' goalkeeper was up to the challenge and the Chargers dropped a 2-1 non-league boys soccer decision on the road.

DP fell behind 2-1 early in the second half before Aldo Becerril scored in front of the goal on a second attempt.

"We had a few other shots touched beyond the bar by their goalkeeper in our attempt to equalize the match but ultimately proved unsuccessful," said DP coach Matt York.

The Chargers suffered a blow went center back Sammy Montalvo took a knock to the head and had to be removed from the game.

DP (6-4-2) opens Channel League play against Santa Barbara at San Marcos on Monday at 6:45 p.m.