Dos Pueblos Can’t Finish Off Arroyo Grande

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos won the first two sets but couldn't pull off a third win and dropped a non-league volleyball match at Arroyo Grande in five on Thursday night. The scores were 20-25 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-10.

"AG served well tonight and gave our passers quite a bit to deal with," DP coach Ehren Hug said.

The Chargers were playing for the second straight night, and Arroyo Grande frustrated with tough defense.

"A spread attack and scrappy defense saw the Eagles pull it out," said Hug.

Eli Wopat led DP with 18 kills, two blocks and three aces.

The Chargers finish the regular season with a 15-10 record. They'll learn their CIF playoff draw next weekend.

