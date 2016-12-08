Dos Pueblos Can’t Handle Pacifica

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team lost a non-league matchup to Pacifica Thursday afternoon, 4-1.

Pacifica scored in the 13th and 21st minutes to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The Chargers responded on a breakaway pass from Michael Elbert to Alberto Arraiga, who found the net to cut the Chargers deficit in half.

Pacifica responded with two second half goals of their own, one coming on the final play of the game, to seal the victory.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 3-2-2 on the season, and host Carpinteria on Saturday at 2.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.