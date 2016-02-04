Dos Pueblos Can’t Hold Off Red-Hot Buena, Falls 5-3 in Boys Soccer

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos scored the game’s first goal but then the roof fell in, as Buena exploded for four unanswered goals and defeated the Chargers 5-3 in a Channel League boys soccer game on Thursday.

Oscar Ferreira gave DP a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute after some nice work by Calvin Schipper coming out of the back.

After tying the score in the 18th minute, the Bulldogs went on a three-goal flurry in a seven-minute span.

Dos Pueblos got one back in the 52nd minute off a long ball. Angel Arzate got on the end of it and finished for his first goal of the season. That made the score 4-2.



Buena put the game out of reach with its fifth goal in the 72nd minute.

Jessie Jimenez hit a long ball that Brian Gutierrez finished for DP’s final tally.



The Chargers (11-6-6, 2-4-1) play host to San Marcos in their regular-season finale on Tuesday. Buena is 12-6-3 and 3-3-1 in league.

