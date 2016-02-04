Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos Can’t Hold Off Red-Hot Buena, Falls 5-3 in Boys Soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 4, 2016 | 8:35 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored the game’s first goal but then the roof fell in, as Buena exploded for four unanswered goals and defeated the Chargers 5-3 in a Channel League boys soccer game on Thursday.

Oscar Ferreira gave DP a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute after some nice work by Calvin Schipper coming out of the back.

After tying the score in the 18th minute, the Bulldogs went on a three-goal flurry in a seven-minute span.

Dos Pueblos got one back in the 52nd minute off a long ball. Angel Arzate got on the end of it and finished for his first goal of the season. That made the score 4-2.

Buena put the game out of reach with its fifth goal in the 72nd minute.

Jessie Jimenez hit a long ball that Brian Gutierrez finished for DP’s final tally.

The Chargers (11-6-6, 2-4-1) play host to San Marcos in their regular-season finale on Tuesday. Buena is 12-6-3 and 3-3-1 in league.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 