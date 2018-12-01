Dos Pueblos Can’t Keep Pace With St. Bonaventure in Fillmore Title Game

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos got good play in the post from junior Mikayla Butzke and freshman Ave Sommer, but the Chargers couldn't keep pace with St. Bonaventure in the championship game of the Fillmore Tournament and lost 58-36.

The Chargers got as close as 26-18, but the Seraphs scored seven unanswered points to lead 33-18 at halftime.

"They shut down our top scorers and often ran fast breaks that resulted in three-point attempts and easy layups," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

The Chargers outscored St. Bonaventure in the paint. Butzke had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Sommer "played well under tough conditions as she battled tournament MVP Abigail Hall in the post," said Sherman.

On Butzke, a standout on the volleyball team: "She continues to gain esperience under her belt as a basketball player," said Sherman.

He added: "It is always tough to lose. However, the development of Miykala Butzke and Ava Sommer has been exciting to watch. Ava was incredibly upset in the first quarter, as she is learning how physical and skilled experienced varsity players can be. However, she came back to go toe to toe with the tournament MVP and score 10 points and grab 8 rebounds."

Dos Pueblos is 3-2.