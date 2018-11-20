Dos Pueblos Can’t Keep Pace With Ventura in 2nd Half

Boys Basketball

Ventura's size advantage made it tough for Dos Pueblos to score inside and rebound, and the Chargers were beaten 62-40 in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Ventura.

The Cougars' 6-foot-10 Liam Cameron, 6-6, 260-pound Derrick Young and 6-5 Caleb Gilbert dominated in the paint. Young led all scorers with 16 points and Gilbert had nine points.

Dos Pueblos stayed with the Cougars in the first half and were tied 29-29 at halftime.

Ventura pulled away in the second half.

"We were not able to convert on the offensive end," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Baylor Huyck scored 12 points and Jaron Rillie had 10 to lead the Chargers (0-2).

Dos Pueblos will host powerhouse Mater Dei on Friday night.

