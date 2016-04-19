Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Can’t Make up 3-0 Deficit, Falls to Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 19, 2016

Dos Pueblos gave up three runs in the first inning and couldn't catch up, leaving the CIF-SS Division 4 second-ranked Chargers a 3-2 loser at No. 4 Buena in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs scored their runs with two outs, putting together two hits and a home run.

DP battled back in the third with five consecutive hits to score two runs. But the Chargers left the bases loaded.

In the sixth a great defensive play from Janet Salas to Anya Schmitz to catcher Jade Sinskul got a Buena runner at home to keep DP within one run.

Ariana Cruz hit safely in the seventh and Nova Sinskul bunted her to second. She was called over to third but the Buena catcher was able to throw her out.

The result leaves both teams at 3-1 in league. They meet for the final time on Thursday at DP.

Dos Pueblos…002 000 0 — 2 5 0
Buena…300 000 x — 3 7 1
Madison Pickett and Jade Sinskul. Brooke Yanez and Evelyn Lordes.

WP Yanez (5-3). LP Pickett (7-2).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

