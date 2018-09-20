Dos Pueblos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit Against San Clemente; Santa Barbara Also Loses

Dos Pueblos boys water poll dropped its opener at the South Coast Tournametn on Thursday, falling to San Clemente 12-9.
Ethan Parrish scored five goals, Alex Reilly added two goals, an assist and a steal, and goalie Angus Goodner made nine saves and had two assists for the Chargers (5-5).
DP had to play from behind after going down 4-0 in the first quarter and 7-2 after two periods.
The Chargers are back in action Friday against Edison.
The Bishop's 12, Santa Barbara 6
Hunter Brownell made 12 saves but it wasn't enough for the Dons in their first game at the South Coast Tournament.
Dylan Fogg had 3 goals and Neeno McDonald had a goal and a steal.
Santa Barbara plays Beckman on Friday at Newport Harbor.
